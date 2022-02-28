Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €280.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($318.18) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €185.32 ($210.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €188.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

