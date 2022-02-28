Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,685 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of CommScope worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CommScope by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

COMM opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

