Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $500.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

