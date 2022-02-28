Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

