Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vroom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 7,552,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. Vroom has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Vroom by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 305,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 151,667 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,293,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 499,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 493,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

