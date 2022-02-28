Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Waste Connections by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Waste Connections by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Waste Connections by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 43,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

WCN opened at $124.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.47. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

