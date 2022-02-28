Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading Up 9.1%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Douglas Burger acquired 198,500 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$69,598.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,355,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,033,225.44. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 214,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,693.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

