WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $91,637.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WebDollar

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,035,077,128 coins and its circulating supply is 14,087,128,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars.

