Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on KURA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.