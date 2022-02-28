Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Home Point Capital in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of $485.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.