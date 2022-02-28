Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $159.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

BEAM traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $78.35. 973,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,084. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

