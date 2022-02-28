Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Generac (GNRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Generac (NYSE: GNRC):

2/22/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $415.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generac’s Q4 performance benefitted from robust demand for Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) products as well as rebound in end-market activity across all regions. The company is witnessing strong momentum for its home standby generators and PWRcell energy storage systems solutions. Continued capacity-expansion efforts and strategic acquisitions acted as other tailwinds. Significant changes in the energy landscape, climate change, aging power infrastructure and deployment of 5G technology are likely to spur growth opportunities for Generac. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher input costs related to global supply chain disruptions are likely to remain a concern in the near term. The company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial firms and smaller generator manufacturers.”

2/17/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $451.00 to $456.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $575.00 to $556.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $556.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $471.00 to $400.00.

1/28/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $375.00.

1/24/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $463.00.

1/14/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/10/2022 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.

1/7/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock.

GNRC opened at $316.56 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

