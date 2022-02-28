Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) recently:

2/15/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.25 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.50 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

