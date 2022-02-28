Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $89.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/16/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/10/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nutrien for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from higher demand for crop nutrients. Strong grower economics and higher crop prices are driving fertilizer demand globally. Demand for phosphate and potash is expected to remain strong over the near term. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in North America, Brazil and India. Higher selling prices for crop nutrients are also expected to drive its sales and margins. Acquisitions have also strengthened its foothold in the growing Brazilian agricultural market. It should also benefit from cost-reduction actions and growing adoption of its digital platform. However, higher natural gas costs may weigh on its nitrogen margins. Higher raw material costs and high debt level are other concerns.”

1/4/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $81.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

