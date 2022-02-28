Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Weis Markets worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 24.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMK opened at $62.24 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

