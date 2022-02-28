Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE WBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. 33,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,803. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.
About Welbilt (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
