Wells Fargo & Company Raises DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $58.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

DTM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $52.19 on Monday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,449,000 after purchasing an additional 257,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $128,433,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,789,000 after buying an additional 72,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

