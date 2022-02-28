Wells Fargo & Company Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $33.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.24.

OXY stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

