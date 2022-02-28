Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

