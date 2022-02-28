West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.87. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,784. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.73. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

