Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,161,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Weyerhaeuser worth $254,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

