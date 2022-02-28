WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Shares Up 2.6%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHTPF. Berenberg Bank raised WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.36) to GBX 1,737 ($23.31) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get WH Smith alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.