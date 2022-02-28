Whelan Financial Invests $11.19 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 91,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.70. The company had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $221.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

