Whelan Financial Invests $6.92 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whelan Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.67. 139,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,531. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

