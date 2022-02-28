WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.81 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $408.46 million and $6.81 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004053 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

