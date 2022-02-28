Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $48,307.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $294.31 or 0.00680571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.80 or 0.06731087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.88 or 0.99853581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

