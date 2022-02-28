Whiting Petroleum Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.69. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

WLL stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after buying an additional 343,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $76,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

