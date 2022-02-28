William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

