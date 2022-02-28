William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.70.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $134.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,960,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

