William Blair Comments on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMED. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.98.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

