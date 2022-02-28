William Blair Comments on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fox Factory in a report released on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $110.64 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after buying an additional 66,597 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

