William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Switch in a report released on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

