William Blair Weighs in on frontdoor, inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for frontdoor in a report released on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period.

About frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

