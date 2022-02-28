William Blair Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.24) per share for the year.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

SAGE opened at $36.65 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

