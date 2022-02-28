Wing (WING) Price Hits $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.33 or 0.06758788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.55 or 0.98756801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00050543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

