Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.59% of Winmark worth $27,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WINA. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WINA opened at $233.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $176.49 and a 1 year high of $277.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

