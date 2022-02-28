Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,240,000 after buying an additional 336,265 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

