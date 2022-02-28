Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Workday worth $218,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,502.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.