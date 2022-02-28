Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.46.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Workday by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

