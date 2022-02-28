Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,471.16, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 296,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

