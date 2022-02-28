Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Workiva worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $300,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 92,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $278,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK opened at $101.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

