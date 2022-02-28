WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Thomas Ilube Buys 1,000 Shares

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,860.19).

Shares of LON WPP traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,057.50 ($14.19). 7,434,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 863 ($11.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,159.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,070.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.79) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,323.67 ($17.76).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

