WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.2505 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.
WPP has decreased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WPP to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Shares of WPP stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.49. 270,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
