Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.32 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,178.69 or 0.99928441 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.32 billion and $307.82 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002028 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00279655 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 262,262 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.