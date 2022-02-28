Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

XNCR opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Xencor’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

