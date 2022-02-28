XMON (XMON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. XMON has a total market cap of $42.98 million and $3.42 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $28,749.70 or 0.66692305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

