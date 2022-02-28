Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get XOS alerts:

In other news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 365,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.