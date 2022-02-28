XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 490,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,380. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. XPEL has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 292,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,410. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPEL by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.