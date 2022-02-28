XSGD Market Capitalization Hits $188.91 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $188.91 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 255,971,142 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

