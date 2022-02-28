Yale University Takes $2.59 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Yale University acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Illumina accounts for 0.3% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $326.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.37. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.66 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

